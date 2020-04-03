Lockdown: Over 47,000 cases booked in Tamil Nadu for violation of prohibitory orders

A total of 46,970 persons have been arrested for violating lockdown norms and over 35,000 vehicles have also been seized.

Tamil Nadu police have booked over 47,000 cases in connection with violation of prohibitory orders since March 24 till April 2 in the state, reports Times of India. In addition to this, 46,970 persons have been arrested for violating lockdown norms and over 35,000 vehicles have been seized. A total of Rs.16.27 lakh has been seized as penalty from violators.

Last week, section 144 was imposed across the state even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of the coronavirus. Residents were advised to stay in their homes unless they had to venture out for essential services including groceries, medicines and cash from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

However, police have found several persons who have come to the streets without a valid reason, since the lockdown began.

According to reports, in Chennai alone, 1024 people have been booked in 24 hours between April 1 and April 2. In the capital city, 981 bikes have been impounded along with 25 cars and 14 auto rickshaws.

One startling instance of norms being flouted is from the Padi flyover in Chennai on Wednesday morning. Visuals showed hundreds of vehicles choking the flow of traffic on the flyover.

The flyover is the main junction connecting Korattur, Koyambedu, Villivakkam, Thirumangalam areas. Check posts had been set up on the Korattur side, one on Villivakkam side and another on Thirumangalam side.

The traffic jam had formed around 10.30 am on the flyover and pictures showed several motorists along with other goods and services vehicles creating a jam.

Speaking to TNM, Thirumangalam Inspector M Ravi, who was one among the officers on duty on the bridge, said, “We have warned over 20 individuals who were out despite the order. They were made to take a pledge that they will not repeat it again. If they were to do it again, we will take strict action,” he said.

Police have further been instructed to handle motorists, even those violating the law, in a professional and calm manner. This was done after several reports and complaints about police manhandling motorists even when they were out for genuine reasons.