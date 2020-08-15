The COVID-19 induced lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram city has been lifted after 39 days. District Collector Navajot Khosa in a statement however said that there wonâ€™t be any relaxations in the containment zones. Hypermarkets, salons, beauty parlours and malls will function with restrictions following directives from the Collector.

The withdrawal of restrictions came into effect from Friday midnight. The capital city had remained under lockdown since July 6.

Centre-state government offices, private institutions, banks and financial institutions can function with 50% of the total staff strength. Government offices that fall under essential services can function with more staff if needed. Offices should function with token system. Meetings as far as possible should be conducted online. Shops can function from 7 am to 7 pm. Only takeaway counters are allowed in restaurants and cafes, till 9 pm. Online food delivery is also permitted till 9 pm. Only takeaway counters are allowed in bars and beer parlours too.

Gyms and fitness centres can also function by strictly following COVID-19 regulations. Markets can also function following the regulations, but no crowds are allowed.

A maximum of 50 people can attend weddings while a maximum of 20 people are allowed at funerals.

Tuition and coaching centres are not allowed. Auditoriums, assembly halls, cinema halls, entertainment parks, theatres and swimming pools shouldnâ€™t be operated. Also, no permission is granted for social, religious, entertainment, educational and sports related gatherings. People below 10 and above 60 years of age and pregnant women shouldnâ€™t step out unless for emergencies. Conference halls in hotels are not allowed to function.

The lockdown was imposed as the city witnessed huge surge in the number of COVID-19 cases especially in coastal regions. On Friday, Thiruvananthapuram district reported 310 new cases.