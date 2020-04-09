Lockdown extension to be decided only based on expert committee inputs: TN CM

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he also made a slew of announcements around welfare schemes for workers.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that a decision on extending the lockdown will be taken after consulting with the medical committee and other senior level committees in the state.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Minister said, “The number of people infected with coronavirus in Tamil Nadu is increasing day by day. With this in mind, we have formed a medical committee with 19 members. The state government will decide based on the inputs from this committee and the 12 separate committees of top bureaucrats about the extension of the lockdown.” Also stating that the pandemic is at Stage 2 in Tamil Nadu right now and that it has chances of moving on to the next stage in the state, the Chief Minister said that the government is taking steps to restrict the spread to the second stage.

“We have ordered four lakh Rapid test kits. We will get 50000 kits tonight. The central government has also promised to send us 20000 kits, which is expected to reach tomorrow,” he said. He also added that the state has placed orders to procure 2500 more ventilators to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, in addition to the 3371 ventilators already in ready-to-use state in Tamil Nadu.

“Once the test kits arrive, we will be testing the family members of those who are already tested positive for COVID-19. After that, tests will be performed on those who have come in contact with these people. Then people living in the areas around the spot will be subjected to testing. That is why we have procured 4 lakh Rapid test kits,” he informed.

He also made a slew of announcements around welfare schemes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most important announcements from the day’s meeting was that the state government will provide an assistance of Rs 1000 to workers of various welfare boards. This will benefit around 8.2 lakh workers who are members of the welfare boards set up for conservancy workers, khadi workers, transgender welfare board, small traders, temple priests, ulaamas, folk artistes, narikkuravars, film industry workers, fireworks factories etc in Tamil Nadu. He also said that the government has enough stock of three-ply masks, N95 masks, PPE equipment and PCR kits.

So far over 1.93 ration cardholders have received Rs 1000 assistance and over 95 lakh cardholders have been provided with free rations, he said.