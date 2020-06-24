Lockdown to be enforced in TN's Theni district from 6pm on June 24

As of June 23, Theni has a total of 153 active COVID-19 cases.

Beginning 6 pm on Wednesday, lockdown measures will be tightened in parts of Theni district, on account of increasing COVID-19 cases. As of June 23, Theni has a total of 153 active COVID-19 cases.

The release issued by the district administration on Tuesday notes that Periyakulam Town Municipality is already under lockdown and now, from 6 pm on June 24, Bodinayakkanur, Theni, Chinnamanur, Cumbum and Gudalur Town Municipalities will also go under lockdown.

Among the list of activities allowed, are essential services like fruits, vegetables, grocery shops, mobile markets and petrol bunks (open between 6.00 am and 2.00 pm), cooking gas, milk, water, pharmacies, hospitals, diagnostic centres and ambulance services.

Shops selling construction material, industries, banks, state and central government offices, Public Distribution Shops, meat shops (open between 6.00 am and 2.00 pm), old age homes, orphanages and homes for the disabled, Amma canteens, community kitchens, press and media, and courts will be allowed to function.

Autos, taxis and private vehicles will be allowed to ply only for medical emergencies. Cars can have three persons, autos can carry two, and two-wheelers can have only one person. Hotels can function between 7.00 am and 9.00 am, 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm and 7.00 pm to 9.00 pm only for delivery services.

All types of vehicles carrying goods and shops selling horticulture products too can remain open. Those coming into the district for events like birth, marriages, deaths will have to obtain e-pass. Anyone stepping out from their homes to buy essential services will have to wear face masks and follow physical distancing. Those without face masks will be fined Rs 200.

For transporting government staff and sanitary workers, bus facilities will be arranged. Buses from Theni to Madurai will not be operated. Between Cumbum-Palani and Cumbum-Dindigul, only 50% of the buses will be operated. Those travelling for agriculture related work will be allowed to carry on.

The following places will not be allowed to open during the lockdown period â€” tea shops, bakeries, jewellery shops, textile showrooms, furniture shops, home appliances showroom, television showrooms and service centres, roadside eateries, stationery shops, footwear shops, fancy stores, mobile shops and service centres.