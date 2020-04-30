Local stores selling above MRP, compliance better on e-commerce apps: Survey

Overall, the findings show that the percentage of retail stores that overcharged consumers during the lockdown was almost double that of e-commerce apps.

Atom Retail

At this time of the coronavirus pandemic, when many corporate houses, manufacturers and NGOs have been helping people in need, consumers have reported that there are some sellers, who have been overcharging them for essential products. It has emerged that 39% consumers said they had been charged more than MRP for a packaged item by a retail store (at store or delivery) in the last 4 weeks of lockdown period.

This was revealed in a 2-poll survey conducted by community and social media platform LocalCircles, which asked consumers for feedback on their buying experiences in the past 40-days of the lockdown. The survey received over 16,000 responses from 244 districts of the country.

Many complaints were received of overcharging, especially for sanitisers and masks in the first two weeks of the lockdown.

As per the LocalCircles report, another model that has become common since the lockdown is local traders and retailers taking orders on WhatsApp or via phone and then delivering the necessary supplies. According to consumers, in many such transactions, the receipt that is being furnished is not an actual receipt but a handwritten total on a piece of paper. This is one of the most common instances where charging over MRP has been reported, the report observed.

The survey also showed that e-commerce platforms fared better in this department.

Most large e-commerce platforms have been complying with the governmentâ€™s orders of displaying MRP of all products on the websites and apps and cases of consumers being charged above MRP by sellers on these electronic platforms have not been reported frequently.

When asked if consumers or their family members were charged more than MRP for a packaged item by an e-commerce platform, only 21% answered in a â€˜yesâ€™ while 54% answered in a â€˜noâ€™. Another 25% said they were unsure about it.

Consumers have highlighted cases where leading grocery apps as well food delivery apps are also charging above MRP for certain products. The grocery app listed sanitisers at old prices and continued to sell them at that price despite the government order to sell 100 ml sanitiser for Rs 50.

The issue outlined by the consumers was that while the first unit was sold at government mandated price, from the second unit onwards, the old MRP was applied leading to instances of overcharging.

The food delivery apps on the other hand have been reported as listing products at an MRP higher than published MRP and then applying additional delivery charges.

LocalCircles will be submitting a copy of this report to Department of Legal Metrology requesting them to drive enforcement on such cases by state Legal Metrology units so that this unfair trade practice of overcharging the consumer is minimised.