Local body bye-polls in Kerala: LDF wins seven out of 15 seats, UDF bags six

The bye-elections were held in 11 gram panchayat wards, one block panchayat ward and three municipality wards.

news Election

The CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) won seven seats, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won six seats, while two seats were secured by independent candidates, in the bye-election held to the 15 local body wards of nine districts in the state on Wednesday. BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates did not win in any seats. The bye-elections were held in 11 gram panchayat wards in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts, one block panchayat ward in Malappuram and three municipality wards in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Wayanad districts.

Local body wards that LDF won include Pathinaram Kallu at Nedumangad municipality (Vidhya Vijayan) in Thiruvananthapuram district, Pazheri of Sulthan Bathery municipality in Wayanad district (S Radhakrishnan), Pallur at Kalanjoor gram panchayat in Pathanamthitta district (Alexander Daniel), Churathodu at Vengoor gram panchayat in Ernakulam district (Peter PV), Parassery West of Thalakadu gram panchayat of Malappuram district (KM Sajila), Kallunira of Valayam gram panchayat in Kozhikode district (KT Shabeena), and Veerpad of Aralam gram panchayat in Kannur district (UK Sudhakaran).

Wards won by UDF include Elamgulam of Elikkulam gram panchayat of Kottayam district (James Chacko), North Marady of Marady gram panchayat in Ernakulam district (Ratheesh Changalimattom), Kozhippilly South of Varapetty gram panchayat in Ernakulam (Shaji Bessy), Chevayur of Cherukavu gram panchayat in Malappuram district (KV Muraleedharan), Mudappilassery of Wandoor gram panchayat of Malappuram district (U Anil Kumar), Vazhikkadavu of Nilambur block panchayat in Malappuram district (Babu Elakkadan).

Meanwhile, in Naaluthodu ward of Muttar gram panchayat in Alappuzha, two independent candidates won an equal number of votes. A lot was conducted and independent candidate Antony finally won the election. In Piravom Municipality of Ernakulam, independent candidate Sini Joy won from Karakkodu ward.

Read: Why people in Kerala voted so differently in three elections over two years