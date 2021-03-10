LJD announces candidates for Kerala polls, Rajya Sabha MP Shreyams Kumar to contest

MV Shreyams Kumar, who is the partyâ€™s state President and a Member of Parliament, will be contesting from the Kalpetta Assembly constituency.

The Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) party, an ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala, will contest from three seats in the upcoming state Assembly polls. MV Shreyams Kumar, who is the partyâ€™s state President and Member of Parliament will be contesting from Kalpetta Assembly constituency in Wayanad district, party officials announced on Wednesday.

Former Kerala Minister KP Mohanan and Manayath Chandran will be the candidates from Koothuparamba constituency in Kannur district and Vadakara constituency in Kozhikode respectively. Earlier, Shreyams Kumar had told mediapersons that he will not be contesting in the Assembly polls, as he was elected to Rajya Sabha last year. However, party officials said that he agreed to contest in the upcoming polls due to pressure from the party.

Shreyams Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha in August 2020, following the death of his father MP Veerendra Kumar. The Kalpetta Assembly constituency that Shreyams will be contesting from, is the sitting seat of CPI(M), with CK Saseendran being the Member of Legislative Assembly.

Both Vadakara and Koothuparamba are also Left sitting seats. While Koothuparamba in Kannur is the present sitting seat of state Health Minister KK Shailaja, Vadakaraâ€™s current MLA is CK Nanu, who is part of Janata Dal (Secular), an ally of the LDF. KK Shailaja will be contesting from Mattanur for the upcoming elections.

The CPI(M) also released its list of 83 candidates on Wednesday morning. While 74 are party candidates, nine are independent candidates backed by the party. The names of those contesting from the Manjeswar and Devikulam constituencies will be declared later.

The CPI(M)â€™s candidates are spread across age groups. While four out of the 83 are 30 years and younger, eight are between the ages of 30 and 40 years. There are 13 candidates between 40 and 50 years, while 33 are between the ages of 51 and 60. There are 24 candidates above 60 years of age.

The Congress partyâ€™s list of candidates in the state is expected to be announced on Thursday.

