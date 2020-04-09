LiveJam to host India’s first-ever digital Easter celebration

‘Easter At Home’ will be broadcast on Facebook on April 10 at 8.30 pm.

As India grapples with the COVID-19 crisis, mass gatherings have been barred and public spaces locked down, forcing people across the country to stay at home. With strict measures like social distancing and self-isolation in effect, people are taking to the virtual world to stay connected, using social media and streaming platforms for virtual conversations and celebrations.

With Easter falling on April 12, LiveJam Foundation, a leading international NGO, is collaborating with renowned Indian musicians to host the country’s first-ever and biggest digital Easter celebration, Easter at Home, with the goal of spreading the message of hope to Indians who are facing unprecedented mental challenges on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cutting across communities and age-groups, Easter at Home will be hosted as a Facebook Watch Party inviting Indians and others across the globe to celebrate Easter from the comfort of their homes along with their families and friends.

Hosted by Bonny Andrews, Founder and CEO of LiveJam Foundation, Easter at Home will have a line-up of several leading Indian artists like Stephen Devassy, Sheldon Bangera, Alobo Naga, Prakruthi Angelina and Cameron Mendes. The musicians will be performing their original songs which will be recorded specifically for the online event. The Facebook Premiere will also have an inspirational pep talk by Dr. Benny Prasad, a musician and instrumentalist credited with designing the world’s first bongo guitar. Dr. Prasad also holds the world record for being the fastest man ever to visit all 195 countries in the world.

Bonny Andrews, Founder and CEO, LiveJam Foundation said: “We’re living in a season where people are locked up at home and are feeling hopeless, depressed and probably suicidal. There’s never been a better time for us to come together in solidarity sharing this message of hope, music and stories in this season so that we can encourage each other in this time of Easter. Our goal is to connect with youth who are struggling and need emotional support at this time. This is in line with our efforts via our emotional support chatline, HereToHear.”

In a recent survey conducted by the Indian Psychiatry Society, there has been a 20% increase in patients with mental illness since the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The survey also added that at least one out of every five Indians is suffering from mental illness.

The Facebook Premiere will be available on Friday, April 10, 2020, at 8.30 pm on the LiveJam Facebook page. Viewers of the Premiere and members of the Easter At Home Facebook Group are also encouraged to take it up and host their own Watch Parties on Facebook. The organisers are anticipating 200,000 viewers to attend the online event over the weekend.

Easter at Home continues LiveJam Foundation’s unswerving effort to contribute to society through its educational, social and media initiatives. The foundation aims to provide value-education and entertainment through music, media, art and real-life stories of transformation and has reached over 2.4 million urban youth across 180 cities, since its inception in 2005.