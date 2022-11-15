Support us

The ruling CPI(M) and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan have been at loggerheads over allegations of nepotism, by government officials, in appointing Vice Chancellors to universities.

Thousands of CPI(M) members gathered in Tiruvananthapuram to protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan
news Protest Tuesday, November 15, 2022 - 11:53
TNM Staff

Thousands of CPI(M) leaders and members have showed up to protest against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, November 15. The protesting party members will march to the Raj Bhavan, which is the official office and residence of the Governor. The ruling CPI(M) and the Governor have been at loggerheads over allegations of nepotism, by government officials, in appointing Vice Chancellors to universities. The issue intensified after the Supreme Court in October annulled the appointment of Rajasree MS as the Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury inaugurated the protest on Tuesday. Read the live updates here:

 

 
Become a TNM Member for just Rs 999!
You can also support us with a one-time payment.
Rs 1500Rs 2500Rs 5000Custom