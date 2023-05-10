‘Live streaming made court reach homes and hearts of common citizens’: SC

CJI DY Chandrachud said that the court was trying to use technology to ensure that the live streaming contents can be made available in languages which the citizens can follow.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, May 9, said that live streaming of court proceedings has taken it to the homes and hearts of common citizens. A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, said that the court was trying to use technology to ensure the live-streamed content is made available simultaneously in languages other than English, while hearing arguments on the eighth-day on a clutch of petitions seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriage.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the Madhya Pradesh government, said that there is a churning in society, which is an important fallout of the court proceedings and people in the country are thinking about the issue because of this debate and live streaming. The court was hearing a batch of petitions that sought marriage equality.

The bench - also comprising Justices SK Kaul, SR Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha - said that live-streaming of court proceedings has really taken the court to the homes and to the hearts of the common citizens.

As Dwivedi pointed out, the only hindrance was that the arguments were in English, which is a language not understood by many people residing in villages, the Chief Justice responded by saying that the court was working on that also. “Wven that is not lost on the Supreme Court on its administrative side,” he said. The Chief Justice said that the court is trying to use technology to ensure that the live streaming contents can be made available in languages which the citizens can follow.