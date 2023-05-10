LIVE blog: 37.25% voting till 1:00 pm in Karnataka Assembly elections

Polling is scheduled to take place between 7am and 6pm in Karnataka on May 10.

news Karnataka elections 2023

Voting is underway for the Karnataka Assembly elections. Polling is scheduled to take place between 7am and 6pm on Wednesday, May 10. Counting will take place on May 13. The election witnessed a bitter campaign with the BJP, the Congress and the JD(S) battling it out. The ruling BJP is looking to rewrite history by retaining power – a feat not accomplished since the Janata Party in 1985.

Here are the live updates from voting day. (Note: If you are not able to see the live blog, please disable your AdBlocker)