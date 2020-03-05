Live updates from Karnataka Budget: CM Yediyurappa says state in worst financial crisis

The presentation of the 6-part state Budget is currently underway.

news Karnataka Budget

Presenting the Karnataka state Budget for 2019-20, an emotional Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that the state is facing one of its worst financial crises. “In 2019-2020, as the GST compensation received from the Centre was low. We have not received Rs 8,887 crore from the Centre, due to this, it was difficult to meet the deadlines set in the 2019-20 fiscal,” the Chief Minister said, mincing no words despite the fact that he belongs to the BJP – which is the ruling party at the Centre.

“The 15th Finance Commission has recommended allocation of 3.64% to Karnataka. This is lesser than the 4.71% which we had got before,” he added, hitting out at the allocations.

This is the seventh Budget that Yediyurappa is presenting – and his fifth as a Chief Minister.

Follow live updates below: