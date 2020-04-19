Liquor stores to remain closed in Karnataka till May 3

The Karnataka Excise Department also warned that licences will be suspended if shop owners disobey the order.

Alcohol stores and distilleries will remain closed in Karnataka till May 3, a fresh order from the state's Excise Department confirmed.

"The sale of alcohol and operation of distilleries other than distilleries involved in making alcohol-based sanitisers will remain closed in Karnataka until May 3," a notice issued by the state excise department read.

The notice also warned that licences will be suspended if shop owners disobey the order passed by the department.

A previous order had restricted the sale of alcohol in the state until April 20. Alcohol shops in Karnataka have been closed since March 22, the day of the â€˜Janata Curfewâ€™ called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the â€˜Janata Curfewâ€™, a lockdown was enforced in the country from March 25 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The latest notice quelled speculation that the sale would resume in private retail shops and government-operated MSIL (Mysore Sales International Limited) shops will begin selling alcohol in the state. Photographs of people building barricades in front of MSIL shops were circulated in the state.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modiâ€™s call to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3, the Centre issued detailed guidelines on April 15, which also stated that there should be a ban on liquor sales till lockdown ends. The Karnataka government thus has extended the curbs placed on the sale of alcohol till May 3.

As of Sunday, Karnataka has reported 390 coronavirus cases, of which 89 cases are from Bengaluru. The state government had announced a partial lockdown as early as March 13 ordering the closure of pubs, malls and theatres, However, alcohol shops remained open till March 21 before they were closed on the eve of the Janata Curfew.