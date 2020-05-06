Liquor prices in TN to increase as govt hikes excise duty by 15%

Liquor shops are set to open across the state, except in Chennai, from May 7.

Coronavirus Lockdown

Even as liquor shops across Tamil Nadu, except Chennai, are set to open on Thursday, the state government has announced on Wednesday that it would be hiking the prince of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by Rs 10 to 20. With a 15% increase on excise duty on IMFL, the retail price of a 180 ml normal liquor bottle will increase by Rs 10 whereas retail price of medium and premium liquor of the same quantity would increase by upto Rs 20.

The liquor retail in Tamil Nadu is a state monopoly run by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation or popularly known as Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited aka TASMAC. There are over 5,300 TASMAC liquor outlets in the state contributing about Rs 30,000 crore of tax revenue to the state exchequer. The revenue from the liquor bottle sales was bottled up during the lockdown period that began on March 25.

The state government on Monday had announced that it would open the liquor outlets from May 7 onwards. The shops will function between 10 am and 5 pm. However, on Tuesday, it announced that the TASMAC outlets will not open in Chennai district until a new date is announced, owing to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the district. As of Wednesday morning, Chennai accounts for 50% of the stateâ€™s total number of COVID-19 cases.

Major opposition parties in the state had strongly criticised the government's decision to open the liquor outlets at a time when the number of persons getting infected with Coronavirus in the state are on the rise.

Other state governments too have increased the price of liquor bottles. Notably, Delhi announced 70% additional tax on liquor purchases on May 4 and Andhra Pradesh followed suit with 75% prohibition tax on liquor when it witnessed huge crowds thronging liquor outlets in the state. In Telangana, imported liquor prices have been hiked by 16%, while country-made liquor rates have been hiked by 11%.

(With inputs from IANS)