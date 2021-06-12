Lioness in Chennai zoo that died last week had COVID-19, confirms lab result

One lion has now tested positive for canine distemper virus, following which authorities have been instructed to vaccinate all lions and tigers against CDV.

news Animals

Chennai’s Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur on Friday confirmed that the deceased lioness Neela had succumbed due to COVID-19. They also state that she also had Canine Distemper Virus (CDV). Additionally, one other lion named Raghav has tested positive for mild CDV. The zoo located on the outskirts in Chennai presently has seven lions and seven lionesses. Out of these, nine have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, three have tested negative and the results of two others are awaited.

On June 3, the zoo lost one of its lionesses, a nine-year-old named Neela, to suspected COVID-19. At the time, the Vandalur zoo, as it is popularly known, had stated that out of the 11 samples it had given for testing, nine lions including Neela tested positive for the coronavirus. However, to rule out false positives and to ascertain whether Neela could have died due to co-morbidities, the zoo sent samples to the Indian Veterinary Research institute Bareilly and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad on June 4.

According to a press release issued by Vandalur zoo on Friday, it had sent seven samples in all — three lions and four tigers — on June 4 to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly. Out of this, all four samples of the tigers returned negative on June 9. “As per the results communicated by the institute on 9.6.2021, the samples of 4 tigers and 1 lion were found to be negative and those of 2 lionesses including Neela, the dead lioness, were found to be positive for SARS CoV-2.”

IVRI had also tested samples for other secondary pathogens and found that two lion samples were mildly positive (low level infection) for CDV. “The remaining five samples have tested negative for CDV and other pathogens,” reads their press statement issued on June 11.

Following news reports that a lion has tested positive for CDV, the zoo in its press release states, “The institute had also mentioned that during COVID-19 infection or any stress conditions, other secondary infections like bacterial, viral and protozoal are commonly noticed. The diagnosis of secondary pathogens commonly done to help zoo veterinarians to design or choose the treatment to be followed further to save the life of wild animals. It is also clarified by the institute that the animals which are positive for COVID-19 usually gives positivity for various secondary pathogens which is also commonly seen in human covid infections.”

However, lion Raghav, whose test result for COVID-19 returned negative, has now tested positive for CDV.

Vaccination drive

TNM has been able to confirm that the animals at Vandalur zoo have not been vaccinated against CDV so far. Supriya Sahu, Secretary, Environment and Forests, Tamil Nadu,

says that instructions have been issued to follow all vaccination protocols for the animals as early as possible. “Now they have been able to arrange vaccines from Etawah. We have given instructions that whatever vaccination protocols are there, including for distemper, they have to do it immediately,” she says.

As for the lion who has tested positive for CDV, things do not look serious as yet. “The report says it is a very mild infection,” she continues adding, “At this point in time, we are closely monitoring. It is also not showing any signs of distemper, according to experts, is more of neurological nature. Fortunately he’s doing well.”

Supriya Sahu adds, “We are also in touch with Central Zoo Authority. We have shared our treatment protocol with them to see if we are doing it in accordance with national protocol. We are told that it is in accordance with treatment protocol that should be given.”

Speaking to TNM, Wildlife Warden of Chennai Naga Sathish Gadijala asserts that the test results for canine distemper virus were incidental. “The test result following Neela’s death showed that the lioness had both SARS CoV-2 and canine distemper virus. The test was done mainly to confirm if any other comorbidity could have lead to her death. The intimation from the lab to us was that the canine distemper could most probably be the result of compromised immunity, cased due to the SARS CoV-2.”

While he reassures that the lion which has now been diagnosed with CDV has been isolated, looks active and shows no symptoms, only two other lionesses who have tested positive for SARS CoV-2 need more care. “A couple of them are aged lionesses and are showing slow response. The doctors are trying all that they can. Their appetite has not built up so far and we are also changing their feed from chicken to mutton and rabbit. One seems to be recuperating while the other looks worrisome,” he says.

The zoo plans on sending lion Raghav’s samples to Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) just to check the severity of the distemper virus infection. “We just want to make sure if it is just mild or false positive,” he says adding, “Unlike the case in Gujarat, where the lions showed severe symptoms, the one here has no symptoms and looks very healthy.” In September 2018, 27 lions in Gir died because of canine distemper virus.

Vandalur zoo presently has CCTV arrangements in place for 24x7 monitoring both by the zoo management and doctors. “A team of eight doctors are regularly following the developments and this includes four in-house doctors, one from Guindy national park and three visiting doctors from TANUVAS,” says Naga Sathish Gadijala. In addition to this, four persons have been deployed for maintenance and feeding of animals, one field officer and few others at the safari cages. “All of them have been vaccinated and are equipped with PPE kits,” he adds. Before the 11 am routine checks by doctors, the cages are cleaned by the maintenance staff.