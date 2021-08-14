Limit delivery to main gate, form task force: BBMP to RWAs to contain spread of COVID-19

Bengaluru has more than 160 containment zones of which 50% are in apartment complexes.

news COVID-19

Resident Welfare Associations in Bengaluru have been directed to form a COVID-19 task force or committees within their apartment complex or gated community by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for effective communication, surveillance, and containment of COVID-19. The civic body in a new advisory dated August 12 noted that the management committees and RWAs will ensure the residents are following COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Additionally, RWAs have been told to report to zonal health officials or BBMP marshals if thereâ€™s a breach of COVID-appropriate behaviour. These measures were announced by BBMP Chief Gaurav Gupta as the number of containment zones rose in the city. Bengaluru has more than 160 containment zones of which 50% are in apartment complexes.

Residents who have returned after inter-state travel, especially from Maharashtra and Kerala, have to mandatorily carry RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours. The residents, otherwise, have to undergo an RT-PCR test and stay in home quarantine until the reports arrive, read the advisory.

The civic body permitted walking, jogging and physical exercise in common areas such as walkways and parks; has allowed gymnasiums, non-contact sports facilities to function with 50% capacity. They, however, stated that these areas shall not become a meeting point and the RWAs have been asked to discourage congregations.

The BBMP advisory stated that children above three years should wear masks while in open spaces or in play areas and group activities should be discouraged. Additionally, the civic body has directed that courier or any delivery in apartment complexes will be limited to the gate and the RWAs have to maintain a record of non-residents accessing the premises.

The advisory, signed by Gaurav Gupta, stated that if three or more cases are reported within 100 meters in a housing society, the house will be declared as a cluster and adjacent houses within the distance will be declared as containment zones.

The guidelines for declaration of containment zones are:

A. Single floor - Containment zone shall be that floor and the floor above and below, as applicable.

B. Multiple floors in the same apartment block - Containment Zone shall be the floor above and below or the complete apartment block as felt necessary.

C. Multiple cases across various apartment blocks Containment Zone shall be those affected blocks or in case of closely adjoining blocks or smaller apartments, the complete apartment complex itself.

The containment zones shall remain active for a minimum of 14 days from the date of declaration of the last positive case detected, read the advisory. Furthermore, the civic body said that the RWAs can set up isolation or quarantine facilities within premises as per government guidelines and also were instructed not to stigmatise, harass or abuse any affected resident or family.