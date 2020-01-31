Lijo Jose Pellissery’s next film titled ‘Disco’

Reports are that Indrajith, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Mukesh will be playing pivotal roles in this flick.

Flix Mollywood

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s next film in the pipeline is titled Disco and he has roped in a bevy of stars to play important roles in the film. Reports are that Indrajith, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Mukesh will be playing pivotal roles in this flick which will mainly be shot in Las Vegas, US. Plans are on to sign up some more actors, particularly from the international film circuit, we hear.

S Hareesh, who scripted Lijo’s Jallikattu, is working with the director for Disco. Reports are that the film’s backdrop will be the cultural event Burning Man that is held in Nevada, United States. The shooting of Disco will begin in August and the prep work for it is currently on.

It may be noted that Indrajith had worked with Lijo in four films Nayakan, City of God, Amen, and Double Barrel so far, and all of them have turned out to be hits. This has upped the expectation levels for Disco. Also, Chemban Vinod Jose has worked with the director in eight films.

Meanwhile, Lijo Jose Pellissery is busy with Chuzhali, which has Chemban Vinod Jose, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, Vinay Forrt, and Dileesh Pothan in the star cast.

The director’s last film release was the critically acclaimed Jallikattu. The film was based on the short story Maoist penned by S Hareesh. It was bankrolled by Thomas Panicker under his banner. S Hareesh in association with R Jayakumar penned the screenplay for this venture. The technical crew of this film comprised Girish Gangadharan for cinematography and Deepu Joseph for editing. Chemban Vinod Jose, Antony Varghese, Vinayakan and Sabumon Abdusamad were part of the star cast.

Jallikattu premiered at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival and was selected as an official entry at the BFI London Film Festival and Busan.

Content provided by Digital Native