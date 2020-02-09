Light rains in isolated areas in TN for next 3 days, skies remain clear in Chennai

While February is mostly a dry month, some districts have received good rain with Chennai receiving 34.5 mm rainfall as opposed to its normal level of 20.9 mm.

news Weather

February has been bright and clear mostly but the state can expect to receive brief showers in isolated parts on Sunday. The latest bulletin from Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted light showers over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal (in Puducherry) for the next three days until February 11.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to remain clear with maximum and minimum temperatures around 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively for the next two days.

According to a report in the Times of India, weather blogger Pradeep John has said while scattered rain is likely to occur over isolated areas, days are expected to remain warm due to cloudy skies.

While February is mostly a dry month, some districts in the state have received good rainfalls, with Chennai recording 65% departure from its normal rainfall level. Between February 1 and 8, Chennai has received 34.5 mm rainfall as opposed to its normal level of 20.9 mm rainfall.

While most of the other districts in the state have recorded a deficit during this period, Chennai’s neighbouring districts like Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ariyalur and even Vellore have received good amounts of rainfall.

Kancheepuram has recorded an exceptional 52.2 mm rainfall while its normal level is only 18.9 mm, marking a departure of 176%. Tiruvallur has received 31.4 mm, 77% more than its normal (17.8 mm). Vellore, on the other hand, has received 11.3 mm, which is 45% more than the normal. Ariyalur has received 24.2 mm rainfall, departing slightly by 6% from its normal level 22.8 mm.

During the month of January, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur and Vellore recorded large excess (over 60% departure) rainfall while districts like Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivagangai, Theni, Tiruppur, Toothukudi districts and Karaikal recorded large deficit (over 60% deficit). Erode and Namakkal received no rainfall in January.