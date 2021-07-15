Life imprisonment for four Karnataka men who attacked a woman with acid

The survivor underwent multiple surgeries and lost sight in one eye following the attack, which happened in Chikkamagaluru district’s Sringeri in April 2015.

news Crime

A Chikkamagaluru court on Thursday convicted four persons accused of throwing acid on a young woman in Sringeri in the district in April 2015 and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The convicted persons are Ganesh (36), Mohammed Kabir (30), Vinod Kumar (38) and Abdul Majid (38). Sumana (29), the survivor of the attack, underwent multiple surgeries following the attack and lost sight in one eye.

Sumana worked at a beauty parlour in Sringeri. On April 18, 2015, she was returning home from her workplace at 8.45 pm when she was attacked by the men. Kabir and Majid followed her on a bike and stopped her pretending to ask for directions to Hornad. At this moment, Majid, who was riding pillion, attacked her with acid. The duo carried out the attack as Ganesh was angered by Sumana rejecting his advances. The police said that the four men worked with the common intention of carrying out the attack on Sumana.

Her lawyer BS Mamatha told the court that Sumana lost one eye to burns from the attack and that she had breathing issues for some time after the incident. The court ordered the convicted men to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh each to the victim.

Speaking to reporters, a tearful Sumana said, “I was patient and I knew that I’d get justice. I’m happy that at least now I got justice,” she said. The case was investigated by police officer Sudheer Hegde, who is now the ACP at Madiwala in Bengaluru. He was earlier posted as Police Inspector in Sringeri.

The survivor commended the police officer’s actions in helping her with the case. “Sudheer Hegde helped me with the case and fought to get the case. I don’t have brothers and he was instrumental in bringing the case to conclusion,” she said.

Sumana now works in the Agriculture Department in Chikkamagaluru on a contract basis. “I hope the (state) government can provide me a permanent job because at the moment I don’t know till when I have this work,” she added.