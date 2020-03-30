Life after self-quarantine in Beijing: A Bengalurean writes

Beijing, a city that used to be full of crowds and fun is very different now.

news Coronavirus

Even as India is on lockdown, Madan*, who recently travelled to Beijing amid the pandemic has completed his mandatory self-quarantine in the Chinese capital. The Bengaluru native who works in Beijing has now returned to work. This is his experience after self-quarantine as told to Shilpashree Jagannathan.

After 14 days of self-quarantine, I seem to have become more profound in my thought process. I did have my ups and downs as I had to be ‘caged’ in the house. But it wasn’t all that bad, to be honest. I have a self-assumed shrink role to play with my family to remain sane, as India is under lockdown now.

Life after self-quarantine

After the end of my quarantine period, I was allowed to go to the building society’s office and get a ‘pass’ so that I could enter and exit. This pass certifies that I don't have the virus after the 14-day period of isolation. That morning, the first few steps outside felt strange. The outdoor air felt a little abnormal. And to my surprise, I didn't feel as happy to get out as I assumed I would be. I went to the society office and showed my passport and other documents to get my pass. On my return, I went around the building as it felt nice.

The next day, I could go to work. I honestly felt unsafe entering the ‘outside’ world as I was in complete control of my house and used to keep it safe with disinfectants, etc. As I stepped out, I could see that the usual paths and gates in my building had closed down. Only one gate could be used to go in and out. There, they would check everyone's temperature and entry pass as they came in.

Getting to office

This diversion made me walk nearly an extra kilometre. The city isn't fully up yet, but my office is. People just go to work and head back home. The city that used to be full of crowds and fun is very different now. The malls are just about 20% full as are the restaurants.

Like all the compounds (the Indian equivalent of a gated community of office complexes) in Beijing, even my office complex is quite large, has many buildings, with just one gate for entry and exit. I have been given a separate pass by my office to show that I work there and I am clear of infection. So essentially, everyday I have to show this office pass at the complex entrance where my temperature is checked once; it is checked again at the entrance of my office building. Besides, every afternoon, the Human Resources department in my office goes around checking everyone's temperature and notes it down. This is all being done even though the local cases have gone to down zero and any new case that comes, is from outside (foreigners and Chinese who are returning home).

Beijing

Nowadays, the city has no life after 8- 9 pm. Roads are empty, the eateries are barely open; even if they are, they just have a couple of people. Even during weekends, not many venture out. But people who have been here all through the outbreak say that it is much better than what it was. So I guess it will all get back to normal pretty soon. Most commercial places have heat-sensing devices and registers, they have stopped physically checking people now. I also see people don't really maintain the 3-feet distance once they know that you're not infected.

Going by this trend, it almost seems like the world would start getting back to normal two months from now. And to be fully normal would probably take another five months. This virus has impacted the world in many ways that people never imagined it would. But it is only going to help to be hopeful and stay healthy and stop obsessing over COVID-19 the whole day as it's a rabbit hole once you go down that path.

Read: Bengaluru to Beijing: A detailed account of an Indian in self-quarantine in China

For those in lockdown, here are a few tips that might help:

● This is a time that many of us always wanted. Agreed that it was not planned and there is uncertainty to it, but look at the bright side. You have this time and you decide how you want to spend it.

● Have a daily routine, even though it'll be much more relaxed than the regular work day. Workout in the morning, if you are working from home, then work sitting in one place that's 'your desk'. Since there is no house help, divide the chores equitably among everyone in the house, including children. If you are alone, dedicate time for chores. I have a new-found passion for wiping surfaces until I can see a clear reflection. It is satisfying.

● Learn something new, since the whole world is under lockdown many people and companies are giving away free videos, be it home workouts or online learning etc. You just have to look for it and do it.

● If you have family staying with you, give them the space they need. Do your own thing too.

● Spend quality time with family, if you're staying with them. For instance, spend evenings working out together or play a board game. Make sure it is all routined.

● Video call people whom you miss. It will make you feel better.

● Look forward to a day when this will get over. Have a plan of what you would do, once the world gets back to normal.

● On weekends, treat it as a weekend. As soon as you wake up play a game that you always wanted to play, binge watch that Netflix TV show that has been on your list for long.

● Be positive and stay strong. This will pass.