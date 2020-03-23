LIC extends deadline for premium payment to April 15 amid COVID-19

State-run insurance major Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has extended the deadline to pay insurance premiums up to April 15 in view of the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, LIC also requested its customers to avoid visiting its offices to pay premium and stay indoors, saying policy holders can use its online services.

"In view of extraordinary circumstances prevailing in the country on account of COVID-19, LIC of India has announced relaxation to its policyholders on payment of premium due to in-force policies up to 15th April, 2020," it said.

Due to the increasing spread of novel coronavirus in the country, several states including the national capital have been put under lockdown and both the Central and state governments have asked people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors.

'Janata Curfew' was observed across the country on Sunday, on the Prime Minister's appeal to control the spread of the deadly virus that has left 13,049 dead across the globe and over 3.7 lakh people affected.

At least seven deaths have been reported from India and the number of confirmed cases is 360.

Meanwhile, industry body Assocham has sought a blanket year-long moratorium by banks on debt repayment for both corporates and individuals to deal with the economic fallout of COVID-19.

As per Assocham's other recommendations, the industry body called for urgent infusion of liquidity by the Life Insurance Corporation of India into the NBFCs in a quasi-equity format.

"It is difficult to prepare for a Black Swan event like the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. India, like most other countries, has been deeply affected. Unfortunately for India, this has come at a time when the country's credit environment was already fragile and the economy was slowing down," the communication said.

Besides, the industry body suggested that under the present circumstances, law should be amended to allow NBFCs to avail 100% GST credit, instead of the present 50%.

In addition, it called for a thorough review of the NPA guidelines and provisioning forms for the banks.