Hollywood action-thriller The Marksman starring actor Liam Neeson is all set for its theatrical release on February 26 and will be released in four languages including English, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. The movie will be released by Tel K Ganesan through Kyba Films in association with Celebrity Film International and UFO Movies.

“The countdown for this action-thriller has begun! See you in cinemas on 26th Feb. #TheMarksman in Hindi, English, Tamil & Telugu,” Tel K Ganesan wrote in a tweet while making the announcement.

Kyyba Films made the announcement through their Facebook page. “Big action movies are back on the big screen! #TheMarksman In theatres on 26 February 2021. Releasing in Hindi, English, Tamil & Telugu,” the post read.

The makers of the film have decided to release the movie in Indian languages after the trailer was well- received by the Indian audience. They also took cognizance of the fact that India has a growing population of movie-goers who appreciate good content and hence decided to release the movie in Indian languages.

The action-thriller is directed by Robert Lorenz. The Marksman was theatrically released in the United States on January 15, 2021.

The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a 60-year-old rancher who takes on a Mexican drug cartel to save the life of a young boy who lost his mother. Apart from starring actor Liam Neeson in the lead role, the film also features child actor Jacob Perez in a pivotal role. Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba, Teresa Raba and Teresa Ruiz are also seen in supporting roles in the movie.