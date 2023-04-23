Letter warning attack on PM Modi in Kerala: Ernakulam man arrested

Xavier, a resident of Ernakulam’s Kathrikadavu, was arrested after the police confirmed his handwriting.

Ernakulam police arrested a man on Sunday, April 23 for sending a letter warning of an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to Kerala. Xavier, a resident of Kathrikadavu near Kadavanthra, was arrested after the police confirmed that the handwriting in the letter was his. The letter, written in Malayalam and sent to state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Surendran, contained the name John and a phone number. Police had traced the number to a Kadavanthra resident named John, but he denied writing the letter. It was from him that the police got a clue about Xavier. It was later revealed that Xavier wrote the letter in order to frame John.

“Even in the past Xavier had the habit of writing similar letters. He had some enmity with the person he mentioned in the letter, which was the reason behind sending the letter. Both the men have no political connections, so there is no such motive behind it,” Ernakulam ACP C Jayakumar told TNM.

K Surendran had filed a complaint after receiving the letter and had also alleged that Kerala had failed in providing security to the PM.

Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Kochi on Monday to attend Yuvam, a youth conference organised by a pro-BJP organisation. Reports also said that he will participate in a roadshow in Kochi and also inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro on Tuesday. The same day, he is also expected to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express and travel in it from Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam.

