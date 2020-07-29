Let us dispel silence and save the environment: Actor Suriya against EIA draft 2020

The actor has expressed his opposition a day after his brother and actor Karthi Sivakumar published a statement opposing the draft.

news Environment

Kollywood actor Suriya Sivakumar took to social media to express his opposition to the draft Environmental Impact Assessment 2020 (EIA draft 2020) on Wednesday. The actor also extended his support to his brother and actor Karthi for issuing a statement through Uzhavar foundation.

In a tweet, Suriya Sivakumar said, “More than the words we utter, the unuttered silence is very dangerous. Save... Save.. Save the environment.. Let us dispel the silence.”

Suriya posted his opinion along with his brother Karthi’s statement posted on Tuesday.

Suriya's comment has come at a time when BJP member Kalyan has been mocking Karthi for expressing his views.

Kalyan said, “It is the fault of the society to believe that an actor will always be an intelligent person and cannot be stupid since brother Karthi is an example.”

On Tuesday, Karthi through Uzhavan foundation, that the family runs, released a strong statement on the draft EIA 2020. The statement from the foundation said, “The EIA 2020 draft has instilled new fears in the minds of the common man and experts alike. This endeavor will be seen as an exercise to systematically dismantle a promising future of our generation to come and this should not be heralded by a democratically elected government of our nation.”

The statement said the proposed draft indicates EIA has less stricter guidelines, the post facto clearance and diluted impetus on public hearing and public consultation. Hence, he urged the public to share their view with the concerned departments before August 11.