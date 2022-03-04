Puneeth Rajkumar, Siddharth Shukla, RJ Rachana - all under 50- died from heart disease. Andhra Minister Goutham Reddy who had recently recovered from COVID, died of a sudden cardiac arrest in February. The statistics on young Indians and heart problems are alarming. Compared to the rest of the world, Indians develop heart disease 5 to 10 years earlier. Fifty percent of all heart attacks in Indian men occur in those under the age of 50. Twenty five percent in men under 40. Globally cardiovascular diseases are declining among women, but in India thereâ€™s been a 3% increase from 1990 to 2019. Why are young Indians in the prime of their lives dying from heart problems? Is there a connection between COVID-19 and heart disease? And what are the warning signs you should watch out for? Watch this weekâ€™s episode of Let Me Explain with Anna Isaac.
Let Me Explain: Why are many young Indians dying from heart problems?
news Health Friday, March 04, 2022 - 12:53
