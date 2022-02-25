Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong said almost half of Indiaâ€™s MPs have criminal charges. His comments in the Singapore Parliament on Indiaâ€™s democracy has led to a diplomatic uproar in India. But although his comments are based on facts, what do they really mean? Are those statistics a fair way to judge our democracy? And does Indiaâ€™s parliament really have so many "dangerous criminals" sitting and making our laws? Anna Isaac looks at this in this weekâ€™s episode of Let Me Explain.
Let Me Explain: Singapore PM on Indiaâ€™s â€˜criminalâ€™ MPs: Is it right?
Does India really have so many â€˜dangerous criminalsâ€™ in Parliament? Watch this weekâ€™s episode of Let Me Explain.
news Law and order Friday, February 25, 2022 - 14:23
Become a TNM Member for just Rs 999!
You can also support us with a one-time payment.