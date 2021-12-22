Let Me Explain: The major concerns over Aadhaar-voter ID linking

The Bill seeking to link Aadhaar with oneâ€™s voter ID was passed in both Houses of the Parliament in the 2021 winter session. The Union government says the Election Laws Amendment Bill will eliminate bogus voters and bring about transparency. But opposition leaders, legal experts and activists have flagged major concerns with the move to link the Aadhaar number with oneâ€™s voter ID.

Those against the move argue that it will bring about mass disenfranchisement, violate peopleâ€™s privacy and enable voter profiling. In this episode of â€˜Let me Explainâ€™, Anna Isaac speaks with Apar Gupta, lawyer and Executive Director at the Internet Freedom Foundation to break down the concerns over the Aadhaar-voter ID linking.

Watch: