Support us

In this episode of â€˜Let me Explainâ€™, Anna Isaac speaks with Apar Gupta, lawyer and Executive Director at the Internet Freedom Foundation to break down the objections to the Aadhaar-voter ID linking.

Women voters stand in a queue raising their voter id to cast their ballot File PTI
news Law and policy Wednesday, December 22, 2021 - 15:26
TNM Staff

The Bill seeking to link Aadhaar with oneâ€™s voter ID was passed in both Houses of the Parliament in the 2021 winter session. The Union government says the Election Laws Amendment Bill will eliminate bogus voters and bring about transparency. But opposition leaders, legal experts and activists have flagged major concerns with the move to link the Aadhaar number with oneâ€™s voter ID. 

Those against the move argue that it will bring about mass disenfranchisement, violate peopleâ€™s privacy and enable voter profiling. In this episode of â€˜Let me Explainâ€™, Anna Isaac speaks with Apar Gupta, lawyer and Executive Director at the Internet Freedom Foundation to break down the concerns over the Aadhaar-voter ID linking. 

Watch: 

Topic tags,
Become a TNM Member for just Rs 999!
You can also support us with a one-time payment.
Rs 1500Rs 2500Rs 5000Custom