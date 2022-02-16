Let Me Explain: Four court orders on the hijab

Watch this weekâ€™s episode of Let Me Explain, where Anna Isaac looks at what courts have said on the hijab.

news Court

Four court orders may be important to the Karnataka hijab case. The Karnataka High Court, which is hearing petitions filed by Muslim students, will consider whether the hijab is a fundamental right under the Constitution and whether the headscarf is an essential religious practice. But how do courts go about deciding what is essential to a religion? And what have the courts said on the hijab so far? Anna Isaac looks at these questions in this episode of Let Me Explain.