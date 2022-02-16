Four court orders may be important to the Karnataka hijab case. The Karnataka High Court, which is hearing petitions filed by Muslim students, will consider whether the hijab is a fundamental right under the Constitution and whether the headscarf is an essential religious practice. But how do courts go about deciding what is essential to a religion? And what have the courts said on the hijab so far? Anna Isaac looks at these questions in this episode of Let Me Explain.
