Leopard sighting causes panic at Bangalore University, search operation launched

The Bangalore university stated that the students and staff should be alert and not travel at night as a precaution.

Bangalore University on Thursday, January 12 issued a caution notice to students and staff after a video of a leopard on the Jnanabharati campus went viral on social media. The university stated that the students and staff should be on alert and not travel at night as a precaution.

The Registrar (Administration) of the university issued a caution notice to all students and staff regarding the incident. The notice states, “A video of a leopard on the university campus went viral on electronic and social media. Therefore, the students of the university campus, particularly the hostel students and all the staff, should be aware and be careful while travelling at night.” The notice further said, “The forest Department has also been alerted and is taking necessary measures to ensure the capture of the leopard.”

Speaking to TNM, Lokesh Ram, President of Bangalore University post-graduation and research scholars association said, “Some walkers reported spotting a leopard on the university. In response, the university quickly alerted the Forest Department, who conducted a search operation but were unable to locate the animal.”