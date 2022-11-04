Leopard seen running around Mysuru residential area, caught by forest officials

A leopard that sneaked into a residential area on Friday, November 4 in KK Nagar in Karnataka's Mysuru district, has been caught. A video of the incident, which was widely shared on social media, shows the leopard scurrying around the residential area before pouncing on a man riding a motorcycle. The rider fell on the road along with the bike, and the panicked animal can then be seen scurrying into the bushes.

The video further shows a forest department official trying to throw something at it, when the leopard rushes toward him, causing him to fall. The leopard scares him off and runs away, while he lies on the road. The video also shows some residents throwing stones at the leopard, in an attempt to shoo it away.

Sharing the video, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter and wrote, "Disturbing visuals from Mysore. The crowd is only adding to the already stressed leopard. Latest, it has been safely tranquilised by the forest Department officials. It's only mistake was that it was seen. After which the people became wild & the real wild struggled for safety (sic)."

Forest department officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation during which they managed to tranquilise the leopard and catch it. PA Seema, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Hunsur told The Hindu that the leopard was a female and weighed around 40 kg. The leopard was released into the Nagarahole National Park following a medical examination. According to the forest department, one official is hospitalised with minor injuries while the person on the motorcycle also sustained injuries.

Earlier in August, the Karnataka forest department launched a major operation in Belagavi district to catch a leopard that was seen prowling in a residential area and had also attacked a construction labourer, who luckily survived the attack. More than 200 staff members from the department and the police, as well as wildlife, anaesthetic experts and district administration had joined the operation to nab the animal.