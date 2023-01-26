Leopard that killed 11-year-old Karnataka boy caught after intense operation

Nearly 40 cameras, including infrared cameras and thermal drones, were deployed in the area near Horalahalli in T Narsipura Taluk to locate the animal.

news Wildlife

After an extensive search operation, the Forest Department in Karnataka’s Mysuru district successfully captured the elusive leopard that killed an 11-year-old boy in the Horalahalli village of T Narasipura taluk. Nearly 40 cameras, including infrared cameras and thermal drones, were deployed in the area to locate the animal, and it was captured on Thursday, January 26. The department also installed a large cage in the vicinity of where the leopard was last seen, and local residents were advised to stay away from the area to increase the chances of trapping the animal.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a government order will be issued on January 26 to form a leopard task force. The Karnataka Forest Department is planning to establish multiple rehabilitation centers for leopards and tigers that have been captured from conflict zones. The department is studying similar facilities in other parts of the country, and the final proposal for the centres will be submitted to the government soon. According to media reports, the plan is to construct several leopard sanctuaries with the capacity to house 200 to 250 leopards each, with the aim of providing care and long-term rehabilitation for the animals.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Mysuru Circle, Malathi Priya, told The Hindu that absence of people's movement was key to trapping the animal. The department had adopted a similar method when in pursuit of another leopard, which had kept the personnel on tenterhooks for more than two months before being captured in December 2022, she said. In the wake of the boy’s death in January 2023, the forest department had also issued a statement asking children, elderly people and women to not roam around alone and were instructed to be back indoors by 6 pm everyday. People were also asked to not roam around alone in the planes near the forest.