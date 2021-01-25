Leopard enters Bengaluru apartment complex again, forest officials set traps

The leopard returned to the same building on early Monday morning at 1 am and later disappeared into the bushes, say officials.

news Wild Life

A leopard on the prowl near an apartment complex at Bengaluru's Bannerghatta was spotted again on early Monday morning. The big cat had already visited the Prestige Song apartment building for the second night in a row and its movement was caught on CCTV cameras.

Forest department officials say they have set traps and hope to catch the animal alive. The leopard was spotted first at Prestige Song apartment building on Friday night, and then again on Sunday, and both times the animal stayed within the premises for close to 20 minutes. The leopard returned to the same building on early Monday morning at 1 am and later disappeared into the bushes. The apartment building is located barely 5 km from the Bannerghatta National Park.

"The leopard was again spotted within the apartment complex at 1 am in the night/morning but it went out towards the nearby bushes,” said Mahesh, Inspector of Hulimavu Police Station to TNM.

The officer says they have increased vigil in the area but have so far been unable to spot the animal during the daytime, “We are keeping a close watch but have not been able to spot the animal in daylight as of now. Forest Department officials are on the ground and they have kept two cages ready with goats as baits in two spots to trap it in spots where we expect the leopard to again venture out,". Officials on the ground expect to capture the leopard and release it back in forest area by Monday evening.

Leopards sightings in the periphery areas of Bengaluru city is not uncommon. The leopards from nearby forest areas like Bannerghatta and Jarakabande Kaval find their way to the city in search of prey.

In a recent incident in January 2019, a leopard, which was spotted in the ITC factory in Yelahanka, was captured by forest officials and released into the Bannerghatta National Park within 24 hours.