Lenovo unveils AI-driven Yoga Slim 7i laptop in India starting at Rs 79,990

Lenovo on Thursday introduced a new addition to its popular Yoga series in India for a starting price of Rs 79,990.

The AI-enabled â€˜Yoga Slim 7i' laptop comes in Slate Grey colour and will go on sale on Lenovo.com, Amazon and Flipkart from August 20 and at offline retail channels from August 14, the company said in a statement.

"With the launch of Yoga Slim 7i, Lenovo continues to provide breakthrough innovation in the category since its launch in 2012 and the machine has been thoughtfully built with intrinsic details to meet customer demands," said Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India.

Weighing 1.36 kgs with a 15.1mm thickness, the laptop is powered by the latest 10th Gen intel Core i7 processor and houses time-saving and AI-enabled attention sensing features.

The laptop provides better battery life with Lenovo Q-Control and Rapid Charge Pro technologies and offers up to 512GB SSD storage and up to 16GB memory with Windows 10.

The laptop includes Lenovo â€˜Q-Control Intelligent Cooling' feature which uses AI to optimise battery life by an average of up to 20 per cent, claimed the company.

Yoga Slim 7i allows users to smartly manage their day with voice assistants (Alexa and Cortana), and allows facial recognition with Windows Hello.

Its â€˜Snap Window' feature also helps users move the content from the display to a connected monitor, and the power button comes equipped with a fingerprint reader for maximum security.

The laptop comes with an all-aluminum body, edged with razor-thin 4-sided bezels and 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The Yoga Slim 7i offers full HD IPS display, integrated with Dolby Vision and Lenovo Super Resolution for crisp imagery, and smarter viewing experience.

It is also equipped with Intel Iris Plus graphics that allows high resolution video editing and photo processing, and up to NVIDIA GeForce MX350 2GB GDDR5 graphics for additional graphics acceleration for gaming, informed the company.