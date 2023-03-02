Legendary French footballer Just Fontaine passes away at 89

Fontaine still holds the record for the most goals ever scored at a single World Cup.

Legendary French footballer Just Fontaine, who holds the record for the most goals ever scored at a single World Cup, has passed away at the age 89. In the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, Fontaine scored a record 13 goals at a single World Cup. At the 2014 World Cup, he was awarded a Golden Boot for his record in Sweden.

"RIP Just Fontaine. A legend of French football who has sadly left us and a sad day for all at Paris Saint-Germain, a club he led to the first division 50 years ago," Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain tweeted. He scored 30 goals in 21 games between 1953 and 1960 for The Blues. During his club career, Fontaine played for USM Casablanca, Nice and Stade Reims.

After retiring in 1962, he moved into management and took charge of the France team in 1967 before coaching Luchon, Paris Saint-Germain, Toulouse and the Morocco national team up to 1981.