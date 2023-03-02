‘Leave court right now’: CJI, head of SC Bar association lock horns during hearing

The incident took place during a hearing on the listing of the petition to convert a parcel of land which was allotted to the Supreme Court into chamber blocks for lawyers.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday, March 2, told senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh not to threaten him, during a hearing on the listing of the petition to convert a parcel of land allotted to the Supreme Court into chamber blocks for lawyers.

Vikas Singh mentioned the matter before a bench, headed by CJI and comprising Justice PS Narasimha, and sought hearing on a case relating to the allotment of a parcel of land for lawyers' chambers. He pointed out that the matter has been listed six times, but hasn’t been taken up yet. When the CJI replied that it will be listed in ordinary course, Vikas submitted that he would then "have to come to your residence..."

This statement angered the Chief Justice, who told Vikas not to threaten him. He shouted at Vikas, "Leave this court right now... You cannot cower us down!"

Vikas also raised his voice and pressed for hearing in the matter, saying that he is answerable to the Bar. The CJI replied, “Mr Vikas Singh, please do not raise your voice. As a president of the Bar, you should be a mentor and leader of the Bar. I am sorry you are reducing the level of the dialogue… you filed an Article 32 petition claiming that a land which is allotted to the Supreme Court of India should be handed over to the Bar for the purpose of construction of chambers…”

The Chief Justice further added, “We will deal with the matter when it comes. Please do not try to twist our arm…”

Vikas said that the court can dismiss the matter, but if that’s the case, it should not list it. The CJI replied that he has given a date to Vikas and it will be taken up on March 17, and it will not be listed at serial number 1.

The CJI told Vikas, “I am the Chief Justice of this court. I have been here since 29 March 2000. I have been … in this profession for 22 years. I have never allowed myself to be brow beaten by a member of the Bar, by litigant, or by any one else. And, I will not do that in the final two years of my career.”

Vikas said that he was not seeking any favour, and that people have been waiting for 20 years for the chambers. He added that if the Bar is cooperating with the court, it does not mean that Bar should be taken for a ride. The Chief Justice then told Vikas to sort out his agendas outside the courtroom and called out the next matter.

“We are being treated worse than ordinary litigants in listing our matter. The bar may have to sit in dharna outside the residence of the CJI if forced to do so. Our mentioning at item no 16,” Vikas later told IANS.