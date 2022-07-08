At least six dead as state bus collides with truck in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu

news Accident

A massive road accident has left at least six passengers dead and 10 others injured in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district. The accident occurred early on Friday, July 8, when a Tamil Nadu State Corporation bus rammed into a container truck near Maduranthakam. As per reports, the bus was travelling from Koyambedu to Chidambaram.

The bus rammed into the rear end of the truck, and was destroyed as a result of the accident. Visuals of the incident show that one side of the bus’s body came off as a result of the impact, and the front bumper and roof became mangled. Five passengers of the bus lost their lives on the spot, while the others were rushed to the Chengalpattu government hospital, where another person succumbed. An investigation into the accident is underway by the Acharapakkam police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to express his condolences. “I am sorry to hear about the loss of lives in the road accident near Chengalpattu. My condolences to the bereaved family. I wish the injured a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi”, he tweeted.

Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal also expressed his condolences. He said, “Minister @PiyushGoyal has expressed sadness at the loss of lives in an accident in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu. He sends his condolences and prayers for strength to the families of the victims. He also wishes for a speedy recovery of those injured.”