At least six dead in blast at firecracker unit in Tamil Naduâ€™s Usilampatti

Eleven people suffered severe burn injuries following the accident and have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

At least six persons died and 11 others suffered serious burn injuries, after an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Usilampatti in Tamil Naduâ€™s Madurai district. The accident occurred on Thursday, November 10, and the explosion affected two buildings in Azhagusirai area of Usilampatti.

The bodies of five deceased, including two women, were recovered from the accident site, and a rescue operation by the fire department and police is still underway. While 12 persons were taken to hospital with serious burn injuries, one person died en route, taking the death toll to six. The bodies have been taken to the Usilampatti Government Hospital for an autopsy. The deceased have been identified as Regupathy Kondammal, Mahalakshmi, Vallarasu, Ammasi, Gopi and Vicky.

The Sindupatty police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and an investigation is underway. Madurai collector S Aneesh Sekhar rushed to the spot and monitored the rescue operations. Further, Minister P Moorthy and RB Udhayakumar also visited the spot.

The CM deputed Minister for Commercial Taxes, P Moorthy to speed up rescue and relief work and ordered best treatment facilities to the injured workers at the Madurai Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital, the government said. Conveying his condolences to the families of the deceased, Stalin announced a solatium of Rs five lakh from the CM's Public Relief Fund to each of the families of the six dead workers.

(With PTI inputs)