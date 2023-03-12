At least 20 injured as Kerala RTC bus collides with SUV and rams into church

A video of the accident shows the bus colliding with the SUV, and then ramming into a church entrance, which completely collapsed upon the vehicle.

news Accident

At least 20 persons were injured in a road accident in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (Kerala RTC) bus collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) coming from the opposite side. The bus was on its way to Thiruvananthapuram from Pathanamthitta. A video of the accident shows the bus colliding with the SUV, and then ramming into a church entrance, which completely collapsed upon the vehicle.

At around 1.30 pm on Saturday, March 11, both the vehicles were on opposite sides of the Punalur-Muvattupuzha state highway. The bus was going towards Thiruvananthapuram, and the SUV was coming from Konni. In the video, the bus can be seen overtaking another vehicle, and losing control as the SUV came from the opposite side. The SUV also lost control and swerved.

According to reports, both the drivers have sustained serious injuries. Ajayakumar (50) has been identified as the bus driver, and Joro Chaudhary (39) is the driver of the SUV. Both of them have been admitted to Kottayam medical college hospital, where they are currently under treatment. The other injured persons are under treatment at the Konni taluk hospital.