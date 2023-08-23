At least 17 killed after under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

Officials said 17 bodies have been recovered so far. Many other workers are feared trapped as around 40 workers were present when the mishap occurred near Sairang area of Mizoram.

news Accident

At least 17 workers were killed on Wednesday, August 23, after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near the Sairang area of Mizoram, officials said. According to railway and police officials, 17 bodies have been recovered so far. Many other workers are feared trapped at the accident site, as around 40 workers were present when the mishap occurred on Wednesday morning.

The railway bridge was under construction over the Kurung River connecting Bairabi to Sairang. The accident site is about 21 km from Aizawl.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said, “Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; at least 17 workers died: Rescue under progress… Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Johannesburg for BRICS Summit, expressed condolences and said that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, while Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.