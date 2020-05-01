LearningTree introduces AI-based online exam to help aspiring students amid COVID-19

Atom Education

LearningTree has introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based online examination which combines adaptive learning technology to deliver a better engagement experience to students aspiring for IIT/JEE, NEET and NTSE.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Govt of Telangana launched the program. The platform provides a simulated environment for the aspirants to attempt and take tests. The tests are created by experts which evaluate the learners on their subject knowledge and preparedness. The platform uses AI based analytics including Time Management, Stamina, Pacing, Precision, Motivation, Topic Strength and Elimination.

The program consists of an adaptive learning engine powered by Machine Learning that delivers a personalised learning experience based on individual needs, learning styles and preferences.

The yearly subscription fee for these simulation tests is Rs 500 per student, which is being offered free to those who register on LearningTree.ai during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking about the new learning platform, Sasi Kanth Vallepalli, CEO, LearningTree NextGen said, “LearningTree is a NextGen platform that provides students a holistic learning experience. LearningTree seamlessly combines adaptive learning with immersive learning technology to deliver a better engagement experience to students. Through Learningtree.AI, students can assess their test preparedness by taking mock tests for IIT/JEE, NEET and NTSE. The mock tests are structured to cover the entire competitive exam syllabus and give students an in-depth understanding of conceptual preparedness and time management. As the key competitive exams have been postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown, we urge the students to register and avail our offer of free subscription and benefit from the mock-tests and sharpen their preparation.”

Adding to this, he said, “The team at LearningTree NextGen believes that the product has strong credentials to evaluate the knowledge, understanding and preparedness for the students. In India, online classes/online Exams are currently gaining momentum. We are also equipped to provide Online Proctored At-Home exam solutions to any University/ Institution desiring to use our platform to conduct the exams of its students, as routine examinations are not possible due to COVID-19 lockdown.”

Some of the premier institutions such as Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) University, Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) are using the LearningTree platform.