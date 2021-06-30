Leadership change issue a closed chapter: Karnataka CM’s son Vijayendra

Karnataka BJP Vice President BY Vijayendra said that even the party’s national leaders have dismissed talks of leadership change in the state.

news Politics

BY Vijayendra, Karnataka BJP Vice President and son of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, said on Wednesday, June 30, that the campaign by a section of party leaders seeking to oust his father from his post is now a closed chapter. While speaking to the media in Mysuru, Vijayendra said that there is no talk of leadership change. He was visiting the city to attend the Karnataka Zoo Authority President’s COVID-19 relief campaign where he was asked about the issue of leadership change.

“The issue of leadership is a closed chapter. There is no need to raise the issue when national leaders, state BJP President and the Chief Minister has himself said that he will continue to hold his post until the end of his term,” said Vijayendra. He also said that the National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh has also clarified that Yediyurappa is running a good administration and that the state government will complete the term under his leadership. Speaking about BJP leaders from the state visiting Delhi, he said that their visits are personal and not to give it a political angle.

Earlier in June, Arun Singh was in Bengaluru for three days and held a series of meetings with ministers, legislators, party leaders, and the state core committee members while the rumours of leadership change in Karnataka were rife as some members demanded BS Yediyurappa be ousted.

Regarding the fight amongst Karnataka Congress leaders over their possible Chief Minister candidate, BY Vijayendra said that it is ridiculous.

“Fights going on in Congress over the Chief Ministerial candidate is ridiculous. Instead of directing their attention towards helping those suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are indulging in such fights,” he noted, referring to statements by some Congress legislators with regard to their next Chief Ministerial candidate. While some Congress MLAs backed former CM Siddaramaiah, some said state party chief DK Shivakumar should lead the state, if the party came to power in the next general Assembly election in 2023.