Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan supports Pilot's demand for RPSC reconstitution

On Monday, Pilot had given a 15-day ultimatum to his own party's government in the state to act on his three demands on corruption or face a state-wide agitation.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Rajendra Singh Rathore, on Tuesday, May 16, backed Congress leader Sachin Pilot's demand for reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). On Monday, Pilot had given a 15-day ultimatum to his own party's government in the state to act on his three demands on corruption or face a state-wide agitation. One of the demads was the "corruption-ridden" Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) be dissolved, reconstituted and backed by a new law.

Rathore claimed on Tuesday that the RPSC paper leak case, in which people like Babulal Katara were caught, shows that the body is like a dirty pond. In such a situation, the RPSC should be dissolved, he said, adding that lakhs of youth who were affected by the paper leak should also be compensated.

Rathore targeted the Congress government and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot by holding a press conference at the BJP headquarters here on Tuesday.

Supporting Pilot's demand, Rathore said that he also wants the RPSC to be dissolved.

Stating that the Congress government is looting the people of Rajasthan, Rathore said that Chief Minister Gehlot is buying coal at expensive rates even as complaints of coal theft keep coming from different parts of the state.

He also said that institutional corruption is taking place in the electricity department.

"The capacity of our thermal power project is more than 8.5 MW. But they are being deliberately kept closed in the name of maintenance because of which electricity is being purchased at an expensive rate. The power companies in Rajasthan are moving towards bankruptcy. The announcement of setting up a separate power company for the farmers is also proving to be false, for which the people of Rajasthan will never forgive the COngress government," Rathore said.