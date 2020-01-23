Lawyer seeks to represent student booked for sedition, Mysuru Bar Assoc suspends him

Nalini, a former Mysuru University student, is facing sedition charges for holding a “Free Kashmir” placard at an anti-CAA protest.

Child rights activist and advocate PP Baburaj, who is among the advocates seeking to represent Nalini Balakumar in the sedition case over a 'Free Kashmir' poster, has been suspended by the Mysuru Advocates' Association.

Nalini, a former Mysuru University student, is facing sedition charges for holding a “Free Kashmir” placard at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest.

The decision taken by the association was displayed on the notice board in the Mysuru court complex and Baburaj claimed that he was neither informed nor given a reason for the suspension.

Baburaj was earlier summoned by office bearers of the association and questioned over video recording the association's general body meeting on Monday. During the meeting, the body discussed the demand for a review of the resolution against appearing for persons accused in the sedition case.

Over 150 lawyers from across Karnataka on Tuesday signed a vakalatnama to appear for Nalini Balakumar, the former Mysuru University student who is facing sedition charges for holding a “Free Kashmir” placard at an anti-CAA protest. A vakalatnama is a legal document that empowers a lawyer to act for and on behalf of the client.

However, only Baburaj has been suspended among the advocates who came forward to represent Nalini.

Baburaj was also one of the signatories in a representation made to the association asking to review its resolution against appearing for persons accused of sedition.

Meanwhile, Raghunath, who is counsel for Maridevaiah, president of University of Mysore’s Research Scholars’ Association, booked as an accused by the city police in the sedition case, said he would appear for his client when the case came up for hearing on January 24.