Lawyer moves Kerala HC seeking Rs 1 cr compensation for family of murdered doctor

A lawyer and an office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala unit has approached the High Court seeking compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family members of Dr Vandana Das, the 22-year-old house surgeon who was brutally murdered by a man who was brought to the hospital by the police on May 10. The police had brought Sandeep, a school teacher, to the state run Kottarakara hospital to treat his wound that he suffered in the early hours of May 10. Sandeep turned violent and started attacking those around him. Dr Vandana succumbed to the injuries.

The petition was filed by Manoj Rajagopal an advocate, a member of the State Committee of the BJP Legal Cell. "The doctor's community across the state has been frequently demanding that the government provide necessary security to the hospitals. The physical attack towards doctors has been increasing day by day," the plea said.

It was submitted that even though there was police aid at the government hospital, the police were inactive to defend the illegal act of the accused person. "The police are duty bound to forecast such a dangerous situation in a hospital and thus they should be much more efficient and alert in their duty hours. Retreat/running away from an encounter by police cannot be justified under any circumstances," read the plea.

The petition further pointed out that the fundamental right guaranteed to Dr Vandana Das under Article 21 of the Constitution of India has also been violated. Rajagopal also expressed doubts of a foul play in the probe. He also was concerned about material discrepancies in the narration of the incident by the police in the FIR. Therefore, the petitioner approached the court to grant the parents of the deceased Dr Vandana, a compensation of Rs 1 crore within a fixed time frame.

He also sought orders to ensure that the investigation into the case is monitored by the court. This petition has come at a time when the Kerala government, on Wednesday, May 17, passed an Ordinance -- Hospital Protection Act – which provides for stringent action against those who attack health professionals.