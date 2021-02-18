Lawyer couple’s murder: Advocates protest across Telangana, demand arrest

Opposition parties have alleged that TRS leaders are behind the murders.

Demanding justice, lawyers across Telangana protested on Thursday condemning the brutal murder of their colleagues -- Vaman Rao and his wife PV Nagamani. Terming the crime a “state-committed murder”, the BJP questioned the delay in arresting the culprits.

Following a call given by the Telangana Bar Associations, advocates boycotted courts, staged protest demonstrations by blocking roads and took out rallies. The courts came to a standstill as advocates boycotted duties and joined the protests, demanding strong action against the killers and drafting a special Act for their protection. Raising slogans of ‘We want justice’, the agitating lawyers blocked the LB Nagar-Dilsukhnagar road in Hyderabad. A group of protesters also tried to march towards Raj Bhavan but were detained by the police.

At 2.30 pm on Wednesday, Vaman Rao and Nagamani, who were returning to Hyderabad from the Manthani court, were waylaid and hacked to death by unidentified assailants. The act was filmed by passersby. The incident took place on the Peddapalli highway, 16 km from Manthani town. While the police have filed a case against three persons -- Vasantha Rao, Kunta Srinivas and Akkapada Kumar -- under sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 302 (pubishment for murder), no arrests have been made yet.

Kunta Srinivas, Manthani mandal president who belongs to the TRS, was named by Vaman Rao before he passed away. Three police teams have been formed to nab him, Ramagundam Commissioner V Satyanarayana told the media.

Advocates at Nampally, Secunderabad, Kukatpally and Ranga Reddy district courts staged protests demanding the immediate arrest of three accused. “Our struggle will continue till the killers are hanged to death,” a protesting advocate at the Telangana High Court said.

The protesters also demanded that no advocate should appear in the court on behalf of the accused. Speaking to TNM, Telangana High Court Advocates Association president T Suryakaran Reddy said, “Our demand is that a thorough probe should be conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) or the CBI. A fast track court should also be constituted for the crime. The culprits should be arrested as soon as possible and awarded stringent punishment.”

He added, “We also demand that the government enact the ‘Advocates Protection Act’. Even before passing the Bill in the Assembly, an ordinance should be introduced in this regard. This is our demand.”

Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court took suo motu action against the incident and directed the police to complete its investigation by March 1.

The BJP questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s silence on the gruesome crime. “The reason no minister is speaking about the murders is because it is they who committed the murder. If they respond, they will be reprimanded by the Chief Minister. There is no doubt that this a state-committed murder,” alleged BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay.

Raising suspicion of a larger conspiracy involving several ruling TRS leaders behind the murders, Bandi Sanjay said, “The murders were not committed by just three persons. The people behind these three accused should be probed. All the big names involved in the crime should be brought to the fore.” Sanjay alleged that there is a possibility that the government would kill the accused in the name of “encounter” to close the case.

Similarly, Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that TRS leaders were behind the murder and demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident. He said that the lawyer couple had filed several cases against TRS party's Peddapalli Zilla Parishad chairman Putta Madhukar. “They also filed a case against the ineligibility of Manthani municipal chairperson Putta Shailaja, wife of Madhukar. These facts clearly show that the murders were politically motivated to silence the whistleblowers,” Reddy alleged.

Reddy said that the law and order situation in Telangana had deteriorated. He said that the Congress would also raise the issue in Parliament.