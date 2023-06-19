Lawyer, brother held for opening fire over property dispute in Hyderabad

A lawyer from Hyderabad and his brother were apprehended by the police on Sunday after allegedly opening fire on their neighbours during a heated argument over a property dispute. The incident took place during the early hours of Sunday near Etebar Chowk, under the jurisdiction of Mirchowk Police Station. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the firing incident. Police recovered a rifle from the possession of accused Sahabzada Mir Masood Ali Khan, who possesses an arms licence under sports category.

According to the authorities, the motive behind the attack was a grudge held by Sahabzada Mir Masood Ali Khan and his brother, Murtuza Ali Khan, against Aneeq ur Rehman Qureshi and his brother, Mohd Raiyyan ur Rehman Qureshi, who had recently purchased the disputed property. Late on Saturday night, the accused engaged in a verbal altercation with the tenants residing on the land, and caused them hurt.

However, the situation quickly escalated when Sahabzada Mir Masood Ali Khan, accompanied by his associates, retrieved his rifle from his residence and began firing with the intention to cause harm and unlawfully seize the property, as per the police.

Police booked Masood Ali Khan, his brother Murtuza Ali Khan and their mother Hashmath Unnisa Begum under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 147 (punishment for rioting) r/w 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code and section 25 (1A) (punishment for possession of prohibited arms or ammunition) of The Arms Act, 1959. Police arrested the accused brothers in the early hours of Sunday. They will be produced before court for Judicial remand.

According to police, there was some dispute on property purchased by Sahabzada Mir Ahmed Ali Khan, the grandfather of the accused, during his lifetime. As a cousin of Mir Masood Ali Khan and Murtuza Ali Khan sold their share of the property to Aneeq Ur Rehman and his brother, they bore grudge against them. Since Murtuza Ali Khan and Hashmath Unnisa Begum sustained injuries during the fight, a counter case was registered under sections of 324, 427, 504, 506, 147 r/w 149 of IPC.