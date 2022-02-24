Lawyer with BJP assaulted in Hyd court by TRS member, cops suspect personal rivalry

The Neredmet police has registered cases against both parties over the incident that took place at the Malkajgiri Court complex.

news Crime

A woman advocate affiliated to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was allegedly assaulted by a fellow advocate in the premises of a court complex in Secunderabad on Wednesday, February 23. Advocate Prasanna Naidu who contested on a BJP ticket in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, filed a complaint with the Neredmet police over the incident that took place at the Malkajgiri Court complex.

Prasanna has been admitted to a local hospital and is undergoing treatment. The court complex is situated right next to the Rachakonda Commissionerate office. The police have identified the accused as advocate Mekala Srinivas Yadav, who is presently with the TRS and is reported to be an aide of Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao. Officials added that a case was registered against both parties in the incident as Prasanna Naidu and Srinivas Yadav both filed complaints with the police.

Speaking to The News Minute, Neredmet Inspector of Police A Narasimha Swamy said, "Apparently, they both had an ongoing rivalry. It seems both of them were in the BJP earlier. They had some issues. When they confronted each other in court, they got into an argument, passed abusive remarks at each other, and both of them claimed they were attacked by the other."

Read: Guntur's Jinnah tower controversy: Civic body clarifies on removal of Indian flag

"We have registered cases on both of them based on each otherâ€™s complaints. Srinivas Yadav has been booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and Prasanna Naidu was booked under Sections 324 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the police official added. Further investigation is underway.

Read: In major relief, Hyderabad offers one-time discount for pending traffic challans