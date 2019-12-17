Lavanya Tripathi’s look in ‘A1 Express’ revealed

Tollywood

Lavanya, who will be seen opposite Sundeep Kishan in the movie, plays the role of a hockey player.

Sundeep Kishan’s next film release will be A1 Express, which is touted to be a sports drama. Incidentally, this is the star’s first sports drama. The first look poster featuring Sundeep in a jersey that read A1, wielding a hockey stick and facing a packed stadium was out a few weeks ago and garnered the attention of film buffs.

The film is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu, who is making his debut, and bankrolling the film are TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal, Sundeep Kishan, and Daya Pannem under the banner People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Venkatadri Talkies. Hiphop Tamizha has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick.

Recently, the first look of the film’s female lead Lavanya Tripathi was released on the occasion of her birthday and we hear that she will be seen as a hockey player in the movie.

On the poster release, Sundeep Kishan wrote on Facebook, “Wishing our ace striker “Lavanya Rao” @itsmelavanya a very Happy Birthday. Team #A1Express. Happy Birthday Bounce.. wishing you a fab fab year ahead #HBDLavanyaTripathi.”

Lavanya Tripathi posted, “Say hello to #Lavanya rao #A1express #excitedandgrateful.”

Soon after wrapping up A1 Express, Sundeep Kishan will be moving on to work on the biopic on the late Tollywood actor Uday Kiran. Debut director Chandu will be helming the project, which will be based on the life of the “hat-trick hero” who took his own life in 2014.

On getting to play Uday Kiran in the biopic, Sundeep Kishan said in an interview to Cinema Express that he connected to the role almost immediately after the narration. The actor added that he will be looking into the full-bound script soon and after a detailed narration will take a call on whether to bankroll the biopic under his own banner.

Sundeep added in the interview, “Uday Kiran was a typical Telugu boy-next-door actor and his story makes for an interesting film. I watched his journey in the industry. There is no need to delve into any controversy as there was so much drama in his life. We just need to depict it properly.”

