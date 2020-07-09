Lava launches Lava Z61 Pro powered by 1.6GHz octa-core processor, 3100mAh battery

The device is available in two gradient finish variants – Midnight Blue and Amber Red.

Indian mobile handset brand, Lava International Limited, announced the launch of its new smartphone- Lava Z61 Pro. This ‘Made in India’ smartphone is the latest addition in Lava’s popular Z series and is a successor to Lava’s popular smartphone Z61. The Lava Z61 Pro is powered by 1.6 GHz Octa-core processor and is available in two gradient finish variants – Midnight Blue and Amber Red.

The Lava Z61 Pro features a 5.45-inch HD+ full view display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is embedded with a powerful 3100 mAh battery. This 2GB RAM smartphone comes with a storage capacity of 16 GB, which can be extended upto 128GB. On the camera front, the Lava Z61 Pro offers 8MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera. The smartphone camera is packed with premium features like Portrait Mode (Bokeh), Burst mode, Panorama, Filters, Beauty mode, HDR and Night mode which enables users to click impressive pictures even in low-light, Lava said in a statement. The Lava Z61 Pro is equipped with a fast face-unlock feature that unlocks the phone in just 0.60 seconds, the company claims.

Commenting on the launch, Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International said, “As an Indian brand, we want to bring product propositions for every segment of the society. The Lava Z61 Pro is a truly ‘Made in India’ smartphone. It offers not just a seamless performance but also a very attractive look in the entry level segment. It is the perfect phone to meet your entertainment needs and make you feel #ProudlyIndian.”

On the connectivity front, the smartphone features Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM, OTG support and a micro USB port.

The device is priced at Rs 5774.