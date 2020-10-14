Late Congress leader and former Kerala Minister PK Velayudhan’s wife Girija Velayudhan on Tuesday received keys to the apartment which the state government constructed for the family under the Life Mission project, LDF government’s housing project for the homeless. Girija who had been struggling to construct a house after the death of the former Minister had approached the CPI(M) led-LDF government seeking help.

PK Velayudhan, a two time MLA and Minister during the tenure of former Chief Minister K Karunakaran, had passed away in 2003. The Congress leader had won as MLA from Pandalam and Njarakkal. He held the post of Minister for Community Development from 1983 to 1987.

AK Balan, Minister for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes and Backward classes, handed over the keys to the apartment constructed at Kalladimukham in Thiruvananthapuram, built as part of Life Mission project under Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. In the event held in Thiruvananthapuram, Minister AK Balan recalled how it was worrisome to see the wife of a veteran Congress leader approaching him seeking help.

During the time of his death, PK Velayudhan was the General Secretary of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed the hardships the wife of a Congress veteran had to undergo after his death. “She had been going through a lot of hardships living in rented houses and even as a paying guest. She had earlier approached the state government during the former government’s tenure, asking for aid but in vain,” said Pinarayi Vijayan.

While talking about this, the Chief Minister and Minister AK Balan also hinted about the controversies regarding the Life Mission project, and said that deserving poor people are being affected due to baseless allegations. Life Mission’s project in Thrissur’s Wadakanchery got hit after allegations surfaced that there has been violation of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) in accepting sponsorship for the project from foreign countries.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has registered a case on the alleged discrepancies and is conducting a probe.

